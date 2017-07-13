Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy had hoped to bounce back from a missed cut at the DDF Irish Open and build some momentum for Royal Birkdale. Instead, he got more of the same during a disappointing opening round at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

McIlroy wobbled out of the gates, playing his first four holes in 4 over at Dundonald Links including a double bogey on No. 13. While he birdied the next hole and rallied with three more birdies from Nos. 3-7, the Ulsterman closed with a disappointing bogey on No. 9, his final hole of the day, to post a 2-over 74.

That score left him behind both Rickie Fowler (67) and Henrik Stenson (72) in the day's marquee grouping, and he now sits seven shots off the lead shared by Fowler, Ian Poulter and Callum Shinkwin.

McIlroy had hoped that a final-round 64 at the Travelers Championship would provide a spark, but thus far he remains adrift. This is now his third straight round of even par or worse, dating back to last week when he shot 72-73 at Portstewart during a week when 24 under won the tournament.

McIlroy has work to do in the second round to avoid back-to-back missed cuts, a fate he has not suffered since missing consecutive cuts at the BMW PGA Championship and Irish Open in May 2015.