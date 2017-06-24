Ryu (61) injects herself into race for No. 1

Golf Central Blog

Can So Yeon Ryu ride her record-setting round Saturday at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship to a second LPGA title this year and to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Rankings?

While Ryu has built a big lead at Pinnacle Country Club in her bid to win, the world rankings race is too close to call.

Ryu pulled away from the field Saturday with a tournament-record 10-under-par 61. She leads by five shots.

Ryu, who won the year’s first major, the ANA Inspiration, is No. 3 in the Rolex world rankings, just .489 average ranking points behind No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, who isn’t playing this week. Ryu is within reach of No. 1 with a victory Sunday, but any unofficial projection remains uncertain. If Ryu wins, this much is certain, the battle for No. 1 will come down to fractions of a point in Monday’s release of the new rankings.

At 16-under 126, Ryu also has the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship’s 36-hole record.

Ryu closed out her round of 10 birdies and no bogeys Saturday with a pair of birdies.

“When I hit a really low score, one thing I learn is that I never look at the big picture,” Ryu said. “I only focus on my ball, only on one hole, instead of thinking of the whole thing. I think that's the main key, just do not think about your career low score or winning the tournament, just be the best. That's the best way to play well.”

 

2017 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, So Yeon Ryu

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

