Ryu ready for Kingsbarns thanks to Spieth's coach

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Rolex world No. 1 So Yeon Ryu's shot-making prowess will get a supreme examination this week at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Before the start of the 2016 season, Ryu overhauled her swing under the tutelage of Cameron McCormick, who helped Jordan Spieth win The Open at Royal Birkdale two weeks ago.

Ryu said McCormick dramatically changed her ball flight and trajectories.

“Before my ball was going quite high,” Ryu said.

Ryu said while McCormick lowered her trajectory, he also gave her the ability to hit different trajectories - low and high - and the ability to better work the ball left and right. She said her rebuilt swing makes her better able to contend with side winds that used to be particularly troubling to her. She also said her short game is more versatile.

These are changes that ought to help Ryu better manage her way around a links course.

“I think I can trust myself that my ball flight is good enough and strong enough,” Ryu said. “It's not going to be affected by the side wind much. That helped me to manage this golf course really, really well.

“Right now I feel more comfortable hitting a low shot and hitting different chip shots. It's going to be more fun to play.”