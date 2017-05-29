Golf Central Blog

Sadness abounds with news of Tiger's arrest

By

Ryan Lavner
May 29, 2017, 4:10 pm

RSS

This is rock bottom, the early-morning arrest and the disturbing mug shot and the uncomfortable sense that the man who once had everything – fame, power, the admiration of sports fans everywhere – now seems at a personal and professional crossroads, lost and in need of help.

Details are still scarce about Tiger Woods’ arrest Monday after being charged with driving under the influence. Jail records and news reports show that Woods, recovering from surgery, was arrested around 3 a.m., booked at 7:18 a.m., and released shortly before 11 a.m. His agent, Mark Steinberg, has not responded to a request for comment, but a police report with more information should become available Tuesday.

There’s a good chance the next 24 hours will be even more humiliating for the 41-year-old father of two, and so the overwhelming feeling here is one of profound sadness.

Sad because one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet has been reduced to this new low.

Sad because the most dominant golfer ever has been betrayed by his body, and undone by his ego, and his competitive future is a mystery.

Sad because he needs support, and guidance, and it’s unclear who will provide it.

Sad because he has meant so much to so many, because he has touched so many lives, and his fall from grace has been staggering.

“It’s embarrassing for Tiger,” said Notah Begay III, one of Woods’ closest friends. “It’s something that you can’t go back and change.”

Just last week Woods expressed optimism about the future. He underwent fusion surgery on his ailing back in April, his fourth procedure since 2014, and he said that it was “hard to express how much better I feel” and he experienced “instant relief” and he hasn’t “felt this good in years.” Maybe he never would play high-level golf again, but at least he’d be able to lead an active life.

And then three days later, he was arrested for DUI, which suggests that Woods’ issues run deeper than a physical recovery.

A support system is what helped Begay, after he was arrested in 2000 following his second DUI arrest. He cleaned up his life thanks to his wife and recovery groups.  

“These are the types of situations that can make a person realize that there needs to be a new direction that’s formed here,” Begay said. “That can happen. There’s a lot of opportunity for things to improve from this point on.”

The hope here is that Woods realizes that, that he has found his last bottom, that something positive can come out of this.

The hope here is that he isn’t just another cautionary tale. 

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Sadness abounds with news of Tiger's arrest
Woods arrested for DUI Monday morning
Rosaforte: More Tiger DUI details to come
Division I Men's Golf Championship - Team
Division I Men's Golf Championship - Ind.

Trending

Woods arrested for DUI Monday morning
Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Rosaforte: More Tiger DUI details to come
Begay, Rolfing: Tiger's arrest needs to be wakeup call
Sadness abounds with news of Tiger's arrest
Spieth on T-2: 'World of difference' with short game
Z. Johnson on strewn clubs: 'Not my proudest moment'
U.S. Open local qualifying results
Player: Langer only equal to my senior major total
Stricker reunites with caddie, fires 63 at Colonial
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.