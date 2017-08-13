SB2K crew sticks around to congratulate Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The #SB2K crew wasn’t going to miss a chance to watch Justin Thomas wrap up his first major title.

Thomas’ friends Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were both left of the 18th green Sunday, part of the receiving line formed to congratulate Thomas as he made his way toward the clubhouse and past the Wanamaker trophy.

Spieth hugged Thomas and called the win “freaking awesome,” while Fowler hit him with a “way to ball out.”

Asked in his Sunday night news conference what it was like to have them hang around, Thomas answered: “It's awesome, and I think they know I would do the same for them,”

They ought to know, considering Thomas did exactly the same thing last month at The Open, when he and Fowler waited behind the 18th green at Royal Birkdale, lending support to Spieth as he captured the third leg of the Grand Slam.

“It's a cool little friendship we have,” Thomas added. “I know Rickie was a couple groups in front, and Jordan was probably through nine or something when I [started].”

The one person who really caught Thomas by surprise?

“I just didn't believe Bud Cauley stayed around,” he said. “He's one of my best friends. We live together in Florida. I was about 10 minutes from going to tee off and he was walking off to go sign his scorecard. So he hung around for an entire 18 holes just to stick around, and not knowing what could happen.

“But I think that kind of shows, you know, where the game is right now, where all of us are. I mean, we obviously all want to win. We want to beat the other person. But if we can't win, we at least want to enjoy it with our friends. I think that we'll all be able to enjoy this together, and I know it's going to make them more hungry, just like it did me [watching] Jordan at the British, or whatever you want to say.”