Schniederjans credits brother for hot play at Sony

HONOLULU – Rookie Ollie Schniederjans said his tie for sixth at the RSM Classic, his last start on the PGA Tour before the winter break, gave him momentum heading into this week’s Sony Open.

It also helped that he had a built in sparring partner to keep him sharp during the offseason. Schniederjans’ brother, Luke, is a freshman at Georgia Tech and the two spent December playing regular matches against each other.

All total, the Schniederjans played six rounds against each other over the break at courses in Atlanta and South Florida, with the older brother winning four of the six matches.

“He’s extremely good, so it was really fun. We had a little competition and felt like I came in here feeling like I just played a tournament,” Schniederjans said.

The intensified practice paid off for Schniederjans, who opened his week with a 66 and matched that score on Saturday at Waialae Country Club to move into a tie for 10th place at 11 under par.