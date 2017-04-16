Golf Central Blog

Schniederjans rally falls short of RBC Heritage win

By

Will Gray
April 16, 2017, 6:45 pm

RSS

While he wasn't the one donning the plaid jacket after a breakthrough victory, Ollie Schniederjans still saw plenty of positives after a final-round charge gave him a career-best finish at the RBC Heritage.

While the rookie started the day five shots off the pace, he grabbed a share of the lead with a 5-under 31 on the front nine. But Schniederjans didn't make another birdie the rest of the way and made an untimely bogey on the par-3 17th that ultimately dropped him into a tie for third, two shots behind fellow rookie Wesley Bryan.

For Schniederjans, it was still a strong week despite a rocky finish to his final-round 68.

"Absolutely dream front nine, and then the back nine was close," Schniederjans told reporters. "I just didn't make the putts, really. I was close, I hit a lot of good ones. It's a fine line."

Schniederjans was a standout amateur at Georgia Tech and last year earned his PGA Tour card via the Web.com circuit. This marks his fourth top-10 finish of the season to go along with the RSM Classic (T-6), Farmers Insurance Open (T-9) and Genesis Open (T-8).

"I feel really patient right now. I feel like good things are going to happen whenever they're going to happen," he said. "This is a good thing here, top-5 finish, and locked up the playoffs for sure. I'm sure I'll get to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. ... I tried to win the golf tournament and I came up a little short maybe this time. But another good experience on Sunday."

Article Tags: 

Ollie Schniederjans, RBC Heritage

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Bryan rallies for first win at RBC Heritage
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation
Kerr wins 19th LPGA title at Lotte in Hawaii
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.