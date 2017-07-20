Golf Central Blog

Scottish Open prep helps Kuchar to first-round lead

By

Rex Hoggard
July 20, 2017, 3:22 pm

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – For any players who remain unconvinced that the best way to prepare for The Open is to play the preceding Scottish Open, consider Matt Kuchar a voice of reason.

Kuchar, who tied for fourth place last week at Dundonald Links, is playing his 13th Open this week, but even after so many trips around the ancient links, he still found himself relying heavily on last week’s refresher.

“We had a couple awfully challenging days there at the Scottish Open,” said Kuchar, who opened with a 65 for a share of the first-round lead at Royal Birkdale.

The Open: Full-field scores | Live blog: Day 1 | Full coverage

“I remember being on the course at one point on the 12th hole Saturday. I had 129 yards to the pin and hit a 6-iron in and thought to myself, 'I am glad I'm over here, glad I'm doing this.'”

The best example of Kuchar’s links learning curve came at the second hole on Thursday. From 155 yards, he hit 6-iron into a cold, wet wind and converted the birdie putt to begin an impressive run.

“I hit a great shot, and again it was one of those kind of feeling back to the Scottish Open, [I] knew kind of how to play the shot pretty well; 6-iron into the hole 10 feet and made it,” Kuchar said.

Kuchar would go on to birdie the fourth, fifth and sixth holes and added another at the ninth to turn in 29. He closed his round with nine pars to post his lowest score in a major championship.

Article Tags: 

2017 Open Championship, Matt Kuchar

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Open start shows Spieth not just a great putter
Jordan Spieth
Spieth, Koepka and Kuchar share Open lead
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Rahm (69) skirts another rules infraction in Rd. 1
Poulter (67) regains confidence, rekindles magic

Trending

More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Golf Channel App
No driver for Phil; Frankenwood, 64-degree wedge in
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
R&A puts stop to players taking short cut on No. 9
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Social Snapshots: July 2017
146th Open at Royal Birkdale: Tuesday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.