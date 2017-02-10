Second round to resume at 10:30AM ET on Saturday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Second-round play at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am will resume at 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

Jordan Spieth has completed two rounds and sits at 10-under 133. He is tied with Derek Fathauer, who still has Pebble Beach’s difficult ninth hole to play. He is 8 under for his round.

One shot back is Jason Day, who is 7 under for the round and has six holes remaining at Spyglass Hill. Patrick Reed (one hole) and Seung-yul Noh (five) also still have work to do Saturday.

Third-round tee times have been delayed two hours, with the first group off at 1 p.m. ET. With a promising weekend forecast, they should be able to complete 54 holes by the end of the day Saturday.