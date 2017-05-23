Semifinals set for NCAA Women's Championship

The semifinals are set at the NCAA Women's Golf Championship, with Arizona State facing Stanford and Northwestern taking on Southern California.

Players were greeted by dreary conditions Tuesday morning at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., where birdies were often hard to come by. Here is how the first round of matches ended up, with the semifinals set for later this afternoon:

(3) Arizona State def. (6) Florida, 5-0

The Sun Devils got off to a hot start and never let up. Arizona State led in all five matches for most of the morning, and their spot in the semis was clinched when individual champ Monica Vaughn closed out Karolina Vlckova, 2 and 1. The lopsided affair was the first 5-0 sweep since the women's format switched to match play in 2015.

(2) Stanford def. (7) Baylor, 3-2

These two teams clashed two years ago in a dramatic team final, and the Cardinal emerged victorious this time just as they did in 2015. Baylor got off to a strong start, including Maggie Beth Byers defeating Stanford stalwart Shannon Aubert. But Albane Valenzuela flipped her match against Baylor's Dylan Kim to help fuel the comeback and send Stanford to its third straight semifinal, where the team will face Arizona State.

(1) Northwestern def. (8) Kent State, 3-2

Kent State was making its first-ever appearance in the match-play portion of the championship, and the Golden Flashes held an early lead but ultimately couldn't hold off the top seed. Northwestern got an early point from Sarah Cho, then clinched a semifinal berth when Hannah Kim and Kacie Komoto held off late rallies against Wad Phaewchimplee and Michaela Finn, respectively.

(5) Southern California def. (4) Ohio State, 3-2



This was the closest contest of the early session, and it featured the only individual match that extended beyond 18 holes. But before Gabriella Then had a chance to close things out against Jaclyn Lee, USC's Tiffany Chan held on for a 1-up victory against Katja Pogacar. That gave the Trojans the pivotal third point, and it booked USC a third straight trip to the semis where they will meet the top seed and de facto home team, Northwestern.