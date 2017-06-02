Several in Memorial field will play U.S. Open sectional

DUBLIN, Ohio – Twenty-nine of the 120 players in the Memorial field will tee it up Monday in 36-hole sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, and 24 of them will be staying in Columbus.
The Columbus qualifier, split between Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, will field 120 total players. The USGA has not yet announced the number of U.S. Open spots available at the Columbus site.
Beyond those listed below, two more notable names to follow on Monday will be Geoff Ogilvy and Steve Stricker.
Ogilvy is in sectional qualifying in Columbus after his 10-year exemption for winning at Winged Foot in 2006 expired last year. Stricker, who has not played the U.S. Open since 2014, is trying to play one more in his home state of Wisconsin and will play in Memphis ahead of the FedEx St. Jude.
Sectional qualifiers will be held at 10 sites around the country.
Here is the list of players who are in the Memorial field and registered for a Monday sectional:
Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
Aaron Baddeley
Keegan Bradley
Patrick Cantlay
Alex Cejka
K.J. Choi
Stewart Cink
Luke Donald
Morgan Hoffmann
Michael Kim
Jason Kokrak
Kelly Kraft
Jamie Lovemark
Curtis Luck
Rod Pampling
C.T. Pan
Kyle Reifers
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Saunders
Ollie Schniederjans
Vijay Singh
Kevin Tway
Harold Varner III
Camilo Villegas
Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio
Zac Blair
Tony Finau
Lakewood Country Club, Dallas, Texas
Hunter Mahan
Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Mayrland
Billy Hurley III
Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, New Jersey
Jim Herman