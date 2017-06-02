Several in Memorial field will play U.S. Open sectional

DUBLIN, Ohio – Twenty-nine of the 120 players in the Memorial field will tee it up Monday in 36-hole sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, and 24 of them will be staying in Columbus.

The Columbus qualifier, split between Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, will field 120 total players. The USGA has not yet announced the number of U.S. Open spots available at the Columbus site.

Beyond those listed below, two more notable names to follow on Monday will be Geoff Ogilvy and Steve Stricker.

Ogilvy is in sectional qualifying in Columbus after his 10-year exemption for winning at Winged Foot in 2006 expired last year. Stricker, who has not played the U.S. Open since 2014, is trying to play one more in his home state of Wisconsin and will play in Memphis ahead of the FedEx St. Jude.

Sectional qualifiers will be held at 10 sites around the country.

Here is the list of players who are in the Memorial field and registered for a Monday sectional:

Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Aaron Baddeley

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay

Alex Cejka

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Luke Donald

Morgan Hoffmann

Michael Kim

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Jamie Lovemark

Curtis Luck

Rod Pampling

C.T. Pan

Kyle Reifers

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Saunders

Ollie Schniederjans

Vijay Singh

Kevin Tway

Harold Varner III

Camilo Villegas

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

Zac Blair

Tony Finau

Lakewood Country Club, Dallas, Texas

Hunter Mahan

Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Mayrland

Billy Hurley III

Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, New Jersey

Jim Herman