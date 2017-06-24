Short game keeping Spieth atop Travelers field

CROMWELL, Conn. – For all the talk about Jordan Spieth’s putting issues in recent weeks, it’s only apropos that it’s been his short game that’s moved him to within 18 holes of his 10th PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship.

Following a third-round 66 that left him a stroke clear of the field at TPC River Highlands, Spieth credited a run of crucial up-and-downs early in his round for keeping him in the lead.

The first came at the fourth hole when his approach landed wide right of the green and he chipped to 2 feet for par. At No. 5, his tee shot found a greenside bunker and he converted for par from 15 feet, and at the par-5 sixth he got up and down for birdie from behind the green.

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I really do think I saved two shots around the greens there. It can definitely be a catapult when you feel like you really saved them,” he said. “Good short-game shots are the reason you stay in tournaments.”

Spieth ranks first in the field in strokes gained: around the greens this week and he had another solid putting round on Saturday with just 24 putts.