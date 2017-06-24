Golf Central Blog

Short game keeping Spieth atop Travelers field

By

Rex Hoggard
June 24, 2017, 9:06 pm

RSS

CROMWELL, Conn. – For all the talk about Jordan Spieth’s putting issues in recent weeks, it’s only apropos that it’s been his short game that’s moved him to within 18 holes of his 10th PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship.

Following a third-round 66 that left him a stroke clear of the field at TPC River Highlands, Spieth credited a run of crucial up-and-downs early in his round for keeping him in the lead.

The first came at the fourth hole when his approach landed wide right of the green and he chipped to 2 feet for par. At No. 5, his tee shot found a greenside bunker and he converted for par from 15 feet, and at the par-5 sixth he got up and down for birdie from behind the green.

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I really do think I saved two shots around the greens there. It can definitely be a catapult when you feel like you really saved them,” he said. “Good short-game shots are the reason you stay in tournaments.”

Spieth ranks first in the field in strokes gained: around the greens this week and he had another solid putting round on Saturday with just 24 putts.

Article Tags: 

2017 Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
To switch or not to switch? Putter always in question
Closing birdie gives Spieth Travelers lead
Garcia (67) shares lead at BMW International
Ryu (61) injects herself into race for No. 1
Wie continuing Solheim Cup push in Arkansas

Trending

Some PGA pros unhappy with Uresti's win
Spieth witnesses 2nd medical emergency in a month
Olesen misinformed, later penalized, not pleased
Cut Line: Dissolution and solution
Trump appears to drive cart on Bedminster green
Despite personal issues, Tiger texted Day at U.S. Open
Day records wrong score, misses cut by two strokes
Jacobsen reveals 'instant fix' to improve chipping
Social Snapshots: DJ & Paulina
Watch: Olesen not happy with ruling at BMW
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.