Sick DeChambeau rebounds with 67 to make cut

HONOLULU – Some 3-under 67s are better than others, just ask Bryson DeChambeau.

On Thursday, DeChambeau struggled to a 1-under 69, the byproduct of an illness that challenged the 23-year-old to keep his balance at times.

After the round DeChambeau visited a local doctor and was given two bags of fluids via an IV, and when he arrived at Waialae Country Club for his second round he said he began to feel better.

“I slept for 10 hours both nights thinking it was a sickness,” said DeChambeau, who still isn’t sure if it was the flu or food poisoning that slowed him this week. “I wasn’t in the best frame of mind. I woke up this morning and almost fell over into the bathtub. I was like, ‘What is happening?’”

He rebounded on Friday, posting his bogey-free 67 to make the cut at his first event of 2017, but said he’s still weak.

“I’m low on energy,” he said. “The past couple of days have taken it out of me.”