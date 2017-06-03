Skull candy: Thomas atones for flopped flop shot

DUBLIN, Ohio – Should Justin Thomas rally to win the Memorial on Sunday, perhaps no sequence will prove more important than his highly unlikely bogey save at the par-4 10th Saturday.

After missing right of the green from the middle of the fairway, Thomas tried to play a high flop from the rough in an effort to stop his ball from careening down the slope.

Instead, he hit a semi-sideways hozzle rocket that flew over the heads of onlookers and over the cart path and came to rest near the 11th tee box, almost 50 yards from the pin.

“[The ball] was sitting OK,” Thomas said. “I felt like I could get the club under it and I was really trying to hit a huge flop.

“And I hit the center of the ball and it went about 60 yards.”

Having just skulled his previous attempt at a flop, Thomas tried again and played a high lob that landed softly and stopped 15 feet from the hole. He then poured in the right-to-left downhill putt to save his 5 and run to the 11th tee box – where he just had been, more or less – having lost only one shot.

That bogey proved the only blemish on a scorecard that otherwise included four birdies for a round of three-under 69.

“It was a great up-and-down,” he conceded. “Those are the ones that save some rounds. You never know, that could be the up-and-down that ends up with me winning the tournament. Who knows?”