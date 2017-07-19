Golf Central Blog

Slumbers: Tiger awed, but game moves on

By

Jay Coffin
July 19, 2017, 7:50 am

SOUTHPORT, England – R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers says he’s spent the “second half of his golfing life” marveling at Tiger Woods’ accomplishments on the golf course.

Now, in his second Open Championship at the helm of the R&A, Slumbers was asked Wednesday at Royal Birkdale if he believes Woods will ever again play in The Open.

“I would love to see him tee it up here again,” Slumbers said. “I hope he gets well. I hope he gets fit. I hope he falls back in love with golf. I hope he tees it up at The Open. He’d be extremely welcomed.”

But…

“But the game also moves on,” he continued.

Slumbers went on to rave about Woods’ various Open accomplishments, in particular his 2000 victory at St. Andrews and his 2006 performance while winning just down the road at Royal Liverpool.

But, predictably, Slumbers turned focus to those who are here this week.

“I think there are some wonderful players out there now that people want to come and watch,” he said, “and the game is moving forward.”

Article Tags: 

Martin Slumbers, 2017 Open Championship, Tiger Woods

Coffin, editor since 2008, is in charge of all of the website's content and editorial direction.

Read Bio |
@JayCoffinGC

Presented by Penske
