Golf Central Blog

Smith leads in return to career-sparking CIMB

By

Will Gray
October 12, 2017, 7:47 am

RSS

Cameron Smith is out in front in his return to the event where it all began.

Three years ago, Smith was a 21-year-old Aussie in search of a spark to get his career off the ground. He found it in Malaysia at the CIMB Classic, where he surprised many with a T-5 finish that helped him gain footing on the PGA Tour. He went on to finish T-4 at the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and has played primarily in the U.S. ever since.

Smith returned this week to Kuala Lumpur equipped with a two-year exemption on Tour after he teamed with Jonas Blixt to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April. He took a big step toward his first individual win with a bogey-free 64 Thursday amid steamy conditions that left him one shot clear of the field.

CIMB Classic: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the CIMB Classic

"I've been around here a few times before. Obviously played quite a bit in Asia," Smith told reporters. "So I feel like it's just back to what it was a few years ago. So yeah, it's pretty easy for me to read the greens and get some putts going."

A birdie on the par-5 third hole got Smith's round in gear, as he recorded five birdies in a seven-hole stretch from Nos. 3-9 to make the turn in 31. He added three more birdies over his final five holes to move one ahead of a trio of contenders that includes former major champ Keegan Bradley and newly-minted Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele.

Smith credited his time spent growing up in Brisbane, Australia, as a key to handling the Malaysian heat and humidity, and after coming up just short of his first career Tour Championship berth he is eager to begin his quest anew.

"I've been playing pretty good of late," said Smith, who finished T-12 at the BMW Championship in his most recent start. "Just had three weeks off, so it was a good mental break for me and I feel really fresh."

Article Tags: 

Cameron Smith, 2017 CIMB Classic

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Perez continues career resurgence with CIMB win
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Quotes of the Week: GOAT talks GOAT debate
Bradley earns best finish since 2014 with runner-up

Trending

Connelly, Garcia paired years after photo together
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
Levin on equipment woes: 'I took the money'
CIMB players warm up on upcoming LPGA course
Photo: Woods sporting 'TGR' clubs in golf bag
Michael Jordan talks golf, Tiger and the Tour
Perez cruises to four-shot win at CIMB
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Spieth joins Red River Showdown for coin toss
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.