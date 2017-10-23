Snedeker progressing in bid to return from injury

Updated: Oct. 24, 7:45 a.m. ET

Tiger Woods isn’t the only player on the mend and eyeing a competitive comeback. Brandt Snedeker is back hitting drivers after missing the final month and half of last season on the PGA Tour.

According to his manager with Lagardère Sports, Snedeker has been undergoing treatment for a lingering sternum injury that lead to him missing the FedExCup playoffs and the year’s final two majors and he continues to make progress.

No timeline has been set for Snedeker’s return to competition.

This is the most recent setback for Snedeker, who has endured an assortment of injuries in recent years, including hip surgeries in 2011 and ’12, and a rib injury in ’09 that caused him to miss eight weeks.