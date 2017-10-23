Golf Central Blog

Snedeker expected to begin comeback at Mayakoba

By

Rex Hoggard
October 23, 2017, 6:19 pm

Tiger Woods isn’t the only player on the mend and eyeing a competitive comeback. Brandt Snedeker is back hitting drivers after missing the final month and half of last season on the PGA Tour.

According to his manager with Lagardère Sports, Snedeker has been undergoing treatment for a lingering sternum injury that forced him to miss the FedExCup Playoffs and the year’s final two majors.

Snedeker, who hasn’t played since the Travelers Championship in June, is planning to play next month’s OHL Classic and RSM Classic and the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December if his recovery continues to progress.

This is the most recent setback for Snedeker, who has endured an assortment of injuries in recent years, including hip surgeries in 2011 and ’12, and a rib injury in ’09 that caused him to miss eight weeks.

