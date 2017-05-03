Snedeker (hand) withdraws from Players

Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from next week’s Players Championship, a precautionary move that he hopes will allow his ailing hand to heal.

According to Snedeker’s manager with Lagardere Sports, he injured his left hand while playing last month’s Masters. After three weeks of rehabilitation, Snedeker decided it was best not to play next week at TPC Sawgrass and possibly jeopardize his status for the U.S. Open.

Snedeker was considering surgery to alleviate the pain, but after having a cortisone injection and two days of practice this week he decided to rest the ailment, which was described as a form of tendonitis.

Snedeker plans to play the AT&T Byron Nelson and Dean & Deluca Invitational before heading to Erin Hills for the U.S. Open in June.