Snedeker (ribs) WDs from The Open; Hahn in

Ryan Lavner
July 19, 2017, 10:35 am

SOUTHPORT, England – Brandt Snedeker withdrew from the Open Championship on Wednesday because of a rib injury. He was replaced in the field by James Hahn.

Snedeker, in a message posted on Twitter, did not provide an immediate timetable for a return to competition.

Snedeker, who has dealt with rib injuries in the past, has had a solid season, posting four top-10s and eight top-25s in 15 starts. He currently sits 48th in the FedExCup standings.

If another player withdraws, Danny Lee is now the first alternate at Royal Birkdale.

