Snedeker, Rodgers atop jam-packed board at Torrey

Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Rodgers sit atop a loaded leaderboard heading into Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open. Here’s where things stand through 54 holes at Torrey Pines, where 12 players are within two shots of the lead:

Leaderboard: Rodgers (-9), Snedeker (-9), Tony Finau (-8), C.T. Pan (-8), Pat Perez (-7), Marc Leishman (-7), Stewart Cink (-7), Jonas Blixt (-7), Harris English (-7), Ollie Schniederjans (-7), Robert Streb (-7), Justin Rose (-7)

What it means: Snedeker is seeking his seeking his ninth PGA Tour win and his third Farmers Insurance Open title. With a win Sunday, he’d become only the third player to win this event three times, joining Tiger Woods and Mickelson. Rodgers, Pan and Schienderjans are all 25 years or younger and have all been the top-ranked amateur in the world within the last five years. Rose is a major champion and Olympic gold medal winner looking to win again on Tour after failing to do so last season for the first time since 2009.

Round of the day: Rodgers, Finau and Perez all shot 67 Saturday and will enter the final round first, T-3, and T-5, respectively. Rodgers was bogey-free. He leads the field this week in driving distance.

Best of the rest: Six players – Leishman, Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, Jhonattan Vegas, Phil Mickelson and Charley Hoffman – all signed for 4-under 68. Mickelson, a three-time champion at Torrey Pines, enters the final round four back.

Biggest disappointment: Adam Hadwin dropped 16 spots into a tie for 18th at 5 under par after a 2-over 74. Playing in the final group with Rose and Snedeker, Hadwin book-ended a double and two bogeys with two birdies.

Shot of the day: Robert Streb holed out for eagle from over the back of the 18th green two shoot 2-under 70 and move into a tie for fifth at 7 under par, two back.

Quote of the day: “I feel very comfortable in contention. It’s probably when I’m the most comfortable out here.” – Rodgers