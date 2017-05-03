Golf Central Blog

Snedeker (wrist) withdraws from Players

Rex Hoggard
May 3, 2017, 6:49 pm

Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from next week’s Players Championship, a precautionary move that he hopes will allow his ailing wrist to heal.

According to Snedeker’s manager with Lagardere Sports, he injured his left wrist while playing last month’s Masters. After three weeks of rehabilitation, Snedeker decided it was best not to play next week at TPC Sawgrass and possibly jeopardize his status for the U.S. Open.

Snedeker was considering surgery to alleviate the pain, but after having a cortisone injection and two days of practice this week he decided to rest the ailment, which was described as tenosynivitis.

Snedeker plans to play the AT&T Byron Nelson and Dean & Deluca Invitational before heading to Erin Hills for the U.S. Open in June.

Brandt Snedeker, 2017 Players Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

