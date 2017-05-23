Golf Central Blog

Sneds trying to strengthen hand as U.S. Open nears

By

Rex Hoggard
May 23, 2017, 2:42 pm

RSS

FORT WORTH, Texas – Brandt Snedeker returned to the PGA Tour last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson after sitting out for a month and missing The Players with a hand injury.

Snedeker injured his left hand while playing the Masters in April and spent the last three weeks resting the ailment to prepare for next month’s U.S. Open.

Dean & Deluca Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

“It’s just real weak, I didn’t use it for three weeks when I was home and it was in a brace so it’s going to take some time to work some strength back up in it,” said Snedeker, who missed the cut at the Nelson after rounds of 72-73. “It held up pretty well last week, just trying to make sure it doesn’t flare back up.”

Snedeker didn’t hit any golf balls for three weeks after finishing tied for 11th at the RBC Heritage. Following a cortisone injection he said he doesn’t feel any pain, just stiffness in his hand.

Snedeker plans to limit his practice this week at the Dean & Deluca Invitational, where he finished tied for second in 2015.

Article Tags: 

Brandt Snedeker, 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational, 2017 U.S. Open

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
NCAA DI Women's Champ.: Scoring, TV times
Stanford betters Baylor again to reach semifinals
Semifinals set for NCAA Women's Championship
The Social: Forget me not
Social Snapshots: May 2017

Trending

Horschel's wife opens up about alcoholism
Penalty for cart ride to restroom cuts Northwestern's lead
Horschel talks about wife's battle with alcoholism
Horschel tops Day in deflating Nelson playoff
Kupcho's collapse hands Vaughn NCAA title
Dominating Thompson reigns at Kingsmill
PXG clubs: Are they worth the high cost?
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Jang rescinds LPGA membership, returning to Korea
Top Photos of the Week: Jump around!
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.