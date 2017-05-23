Sneds trying to strengthen hand as U.S. Open nears

FORT WORTH, Texas – Brandt Snedeker returned to the PGA Tour last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson after sitting out for a month and missing The Players with a hand injury.

Snedeker injured his left hand while playing the Masters in April and spent the last three weeks resting the ailment to prepare for next month’s U.S. Open.

“It’s just real weak, I didn’t use it for three weeks when I was home and it was in a brace so it’s going to take some time to work some strength back up in it,” said Snedeker, who missed the cut at the Nelson after rounds of 72-73. “It held up pretty well last week, just trying to make sure it doesn’t flare back up.”

Snedeker didn’t hit any golf balls for three weeks after finishing tied for 11th at the RBC Heritage. Following a cortisone injection he said he doesn’t feel any pain, just stiffness in his hand.

Snedeker plans to limit his practice this week at the Dean & Deluca Invitational, where he finished tied for second in 2015.