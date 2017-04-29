Golf Central Blog

Snow suspends play at Pac-12 tournament

By

Ryan Lavner
April 29, 2017, 11:57 am

RSS

Not even a late-April tournament date could spare the Pac-12 Championship from some typical Colorado weather.

The second round of Pac-12s at Boulder Country Club was suspended Saturday because of, yep, snow.

There was a 30-minute snow delay on Friday before most teams were able to finish their second rounds. Scores reflected the difficult conditions, as players wrapped up Friday in 25-degree temperatures with a snow/sleet mix.

Only two players are under par – Oregon’s Wyndham Clark and Washington’s Carl Yuan, with two holes to play in their second round – and the defending champion Ducks lead the way at 16 over par.

Top-ranked USC is 31 over after two rounds of the play-six, count-five format.

With play unlikely to start Saturday, officials are hoping to resume the second round and complete the third round on Sunday. Because some schools have final exams Monday, it is unlikely that they will play all 72 holes and push the event into another day.

In fact, if the snow doesn't let up, it's possible the tournament could be shortened to 36 holes. One player on-site said at least three inches have fallen.

"Does not look good," said one coach. 

Check out the scene from Boulder:

Of course, this was just two days ago:

Article Tags: 

NCAA Golf, NCAA, College golf, college, Weather

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Volunteers of America Texas Shootout Presented by JTBC
Poulter keeps card after Tour recalibrates points
Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Ko (eye infection) withdraws from Texas
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.