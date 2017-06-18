Golf Central Blog

Social reax: Pros tweet congratulations to Koepka

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 18, 2017, 9:00 pm

Brooks Koepka's final-round 67 that earned him a record-tying win at the U.S. Open left everyone who watched in awe as he ran away from the field.

That includes his fellow competitors, who took to Twitter to congratulate the 27-year-old.

We've rounded up some of the best congratulatory tweets from Koepka's peers about his breakthrough major win:

2017 U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

