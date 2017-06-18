Social reax: Pros tweet congratulations to Koepka

Brooks Koepka's final-round 67 that earned him a record-tying win at the U.S. Open left everyone who watched in awe as he ran away from the field.

That includes his fellow competitors, who took to Twitter to congratulate the 27-year-old.

We've rounded up some of the best congratulatory tweets from Koepka's peers about his breakthrough major win:

Awesome experience being in the final group today, bummed I didn't play better, but man did @BKoepka earn that W. Congrats bro! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 19, 2017

Congrats @bkoepka on the @usopengolf victory. Much deserved. Quality player and great rat on the bag @RickyElliott!!!! #legends — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) June 19, 2017

@BKoepka congrats bud,US OPEN CHAMPION has a good ring to it Awesome golf down the stretch! #USOPEN — Branden Grace (@BrandenGrace) June 19, 2017

Congrats to my partner @BKoepka and @RickyElliott on the win today!! Can't hide talent. So happy for you two! Enjoy the moment #usopenchamp — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) June 19, 2017