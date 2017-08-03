Golf Central Blog

Sondjaja leads Western Amateur

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 3, 2017, 5:47 am

RSS

Ruben Sondjaja of Sydney, Australia, shot a bogey-free, 7-under 64 in Wednesday’s second round and leads the 115th Western Amateur. He’s the only player in the field without a bogey.

Brad Dalke of Norman, Okla., matched Sondjaja’s 64 and is one shot off the lead.

Dalke played with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo for two days. “It was fun,” Dalke said. “I idolized him when I was younger. It was cool to play with him in a tournament. He’s a great guy, too.”

John Pak, of Scotch Plains, N.J., a freshman at Florida State, set the Skokie Country Club competitive course record with a 63 and is in third place at 10 under. He bogeyed his first hole, but was 8 under on the last 11 holes.

The 36-hole cut came at 1 under, leaving 53 players remaining in the field. One casualty was defending champion Dylan Meyer, of Evansville, Ind., after rounds of 72-71 to post 1 over.

The medalist will be awarded and the Sweet 16 will be set after Thursday's final 36 holes of stroke play. The format switches to match play for Friday and Saturday.

Article Tags: 

2017 Western Amateur, Ruben Sondjaja

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
RICOH Women's British Open
McIlroy's best could be closer than it appears
McIlroy: Had to fire caddie to preserve friendship
In good times and bad, caddies play larger role
Former Kingsbarns caddie on Lexi's bag at W. British

Trending

Golf world, celebs tweet Feherty condolences
Watch: Guy makes crazy putt through bunker
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Nordqvist battling mononucleosis as Solheim Cup looms
Future finally looking bright for 'at ease' Perez
Tiger spotted again on social media, this time in gym
Best of: Paula Creamer through the years
McIlroy: Had to fire caddie to preserve friendship
Reax to Rory reportedly firing longtime caddie
The Social: Friends in high places
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.