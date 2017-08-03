Sondjaja leads Western Amateur

Ruben Sondjaja of Sydney, Australia, shot a bogey-free, 7-under 64 in Wednesday’s second round and leads the 115th Western Amateur. He’s the only player in the field without a bogey.

Brad Dalke of Norman, Okla., matched Sondjaja’s 64 and is one shot off the lead.

Dalke played with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo for two days. “It was fun,” Dalke said. “I idolized him when I was younger. It was cool to play with him in a tournament. He’s a great guy, too.”

John Pak, of Scotch Plains, N.J., a freshman at Florida State, set the Skokie Country Club competitive course record with a 63 and is in third place at 10 under. He bogeyed his first hole, but was 8 under on the last 11 holes.

The 36-hole cut came at 1 under, leaving 53 players remaining in the field. One casualty was defending champion Dylan Meyer, of Evansville, Ind., after rounds of 72-71 to post 1 over.

The medalist will be awarded and the Sweet 16 will be set after Thursday's final 36 holes of stroke play. The format switches to match play for Friday and Saturday.