South African pro dies after hostage situation

Wayne Westner, who won 14 times as a professional, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound in his native South Africa. He was 55.

A Sport 24 report termed the death a suicide, noting that Westner was shot in the right side of his head. He was alleged to have taken his wife as a hostage prior to the shooting.

Westner won twice on the European Tour and also captured the South African Open at Durban Country Club in both 1988 and 1991. Among his professional victories was a team win at the 1996 World Cup of Golf when he represented South Africa alongside Ernie Els.

Els took to Twitter to express his condolences shortly after news of Westner's death was confirmed:

Sad day, our friend Wayne Westner passed today. Great memories thank you my friend. — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) January 4, 2017

Westner's playing career ended in 1998 because of injury, and most recently he had served as an instructor at the Wayne Westner Golf College in South Africa.