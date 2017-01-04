Golf Central Blog

South African pro dies after hostage situation

Will Gray
January 4, 2017, 12:10 pm

Wayne Westner, who won 14 times as a professional, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound in his native South Africa. He was 55.

A Sport 24 report termed the death a suicide, noting that Westner was shot in the right side of his head. He was alleged to have taken his wife as a hostage prior to the shooting.

Westner won twice on the European Tour and also captured the South African Open at Durban Country Club in both 1988 and 1991. Among his professional victories was a team win at the 1996 World Cup of Golf when he represented South Africa alongside Ernie Els.

Els took to Twitter to express his condolences shortly after news of Westner's death was confirmed:

Westner's playing career ended in 1998 because of injury, and most recently he had served as an instructor at the Wayne Westner Golf College in South Africa.

Wayne Westner

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

