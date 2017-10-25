Golf Central Blog

South Koreans dominating LPGA like never before

By

Randall Mell
October 25, 2017, 1:19 pm

RSS

So Yeon Ryu and Sung Hyun Park are back in action this week leading South Korea’s bid to dominate the LPGA this season in a way the country never has before.

Ryu and Park, Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings are both scheduled to tee it up in Thursday’s start to the Sime Darby Malaysia. Five of the top six in the world rankings are competing.

With Eun-Hee Ji’s victory last week at the Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, South Koreans have won more than half of the 29 LPGA events staged this year. The country’s 15 victories equal its most in a single LPGA season. With four events left, Koreans have ample chance to top that.

Tee times for the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia

“That’s incredible,” Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam told Yonhap News while in South Korea this week promoting Pacific Links International. “There’s over 40 players in the top 100 in the world rankings. That says a lot about the strength, depth and potential of Korean players.

“Consistency is what I am impressed about. If you want to generalize the strength of the Korean players, they all have amazing work ethic. They’re good under pressure, and they have fluid swings. We all have to look around and try to figure out how the rest of the world can keep up.”

Korean players have won three major championships this year, also equaling the most the country has won in a single season.

Plus, Koreans have a chance to sweep every major award at year’s end for the first time in the country’s golf history.

Ryu isn’t just the Rolex world No. 1. She leads the Rolex Player of the Year points standings. Park leads the money winning list and has already locked up the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year Award. Park is also a close second to Lexi Thompson in the Vare Trophy race for low scoring average.

Article Tags: 

2017 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, So Yeon Ryu, Sung Hyun Park

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
D. Johnson: Shot clock event would be 'quite fun'
PGA Tour starting to reap benefits of Asian swing
USGA, Pebble Beach open important door for women's golf
Best Lessons Ever: Bunker preview with Mickelson
South Koreans dominating LPGA like never before

Trending

Major rules controversy leads to official's resignation
Notes: Typhoon, visa flap mar Kuchar's fall sked
Watch: McCarron incurs rare penalty, busts driver
No regrets for Leishman after CJ Cup playoff loss
Thomas, Fowler tease Tiger after 'stinger' video
Best Lessons Ever: Mickelson's tips for firm bunker lies
Latest Woods swing video: 'Return of the stinger'
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Best Lessons Ever: Faldo's bunker lesson from Seve
Tiger's DUI court hearing moved to Friday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.