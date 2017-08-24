Golf Central Blog

Spieth (69) struggles on greens, needs 33 putts

By

Rex Hoggard
August 24, 2017, 3:15 pm

RSS

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. – Breaking: Jordan Spieth is a good putter.

As far as newsworthiness goes, that ranks right alongside “Dogs Bites Man” in importance, but it’s worth mentioning after Spieth’s last few rounds.

At the PGA Championship, Spieth’s last start, he finished tied for 28th, with a negative strokes gained-putting average (minus-.08), and on Thursday at The Northern Trust he ranked 107th in that category, giving up 1.97 strokes to the field. To put that in context, he’s gained strokes on the field each of the past five seasons on the PGA Tour and ranked second in the category last year.

The Northern Trust: Articles, video and photos

FedExCup standings entering the playoffs

On Thursday at Glen Oaks, Spieth seemed confused by the pace of the greens on his way to a 1-under 69 that included 33 putts.

“I'm not going to beat myself up too much about it because these greens are large and have a lot of slope on them, and they are putting these pins, just like at Quail Hollow [at the PGA], in these pretty tough locations where it's very difficult to be below the hole,” Spieth said. “A lot of times you'll have putts that go up and then down, and it's very difficult to figure out when the ball is going to stop rolling. “

Spieth got off to a quick start on Day 1 with birdies at Nos. 11 and 13 (he started his round on the 10th hole), but he played his final 14 holes in 1 over par and was five strokes off the pace.

“I played really well. Driving the ball, just like at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, driving the ball is such a key out here,” he said. “I was hitting it very solid. Hitting it pretty far. I burned high lip, low lip, left lip, right lip today for most of the round, felt like a 4- or 5-under round.”

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, 2017 Northern Trust

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Prez pick? Mickelson's Cup streak in jeopardy
Stricker: Assistant Tiger wants 'back in the mix'
Spieth (69) struggles on greens, needs 33 putts
Watch: Two players ace 86-yard (yes, 86-yard) hole
Bubba plans to take long break after playoffs

Trending

Hideki on 'secret' marriage: Nobody asked me
Social Snapshots: August 2017
McIlroy eyes four playoff starts with caddie Diamond
Stricker: Assistant Tiger wants 'back in the mix'
Who is Fred Ridley? A look at the new ANGC chair
Rory contemplates: Would Mayweather take a dive?
Vonn rep: Stealing pics of her, Woods 'despicable'
Thomas: Dinner with Tiger, PGA win about equal
Payne retiring as Augusta National chairman
The Northern Trust: Tee times, TV schedule, stats
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.