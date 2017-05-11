Golf Central Blog

Spieth (73) blames poor rake job for costly double

By

Will Gray
May 11, 2017, 3:16 pm

RSS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Jordan Spieth walked up to his ball in a greenside bunker on the first hole at TPC Sawgrass and was so surprised by the lie he found that he whipped out his phone to document it.

Spieth’s approach to No. 1, his 10th hole of The Players Championship, hit a slope in front of the green and rolled back into the bunker, leaving him with a difficult lie. He blasted out to 45 feet and three-putted for a double bogey, a significant hiccup during a round of 1-over 73.

According to Spieth, his sandy third shot was made more difficult than it should have been because of a poor rake job from a previous group. He snapped a photo of the lie with his phone before hitting the shot and planned to show it to a rules official after play concluded.

“It was just a bunker that was raked to where it just kind of looked like somebody didn’t really care much to do it, or were rushing off the green, because I was, I think, in worse than a plugged lie when it had just trickled into (the bunker),” Spieth said. “Guys are very good 99.9 percent of the time, and that was very frustrating because I knew where I was, from a normal lie, that it wasn’t too bad. And from that lie, I had no chance.”

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Spieth birdied two of his first three holes amid calm conditions, but he gave those strokes back with bogeys  on Nos. 14 and 15 and shot a 2-over 38 on his inward half. He trails leader William McGirt by six shots.

Spieth’s opening-round frustrations were not limited to bunker conditions. He managed to find only four of 14 fairways, including just one fairway on his second nine. It was a performance that surprised Spieth, who was confident entering the round but said an issue cropped up during his early-morning practice session.

“It picked up on the range today, it wasn’t on the course. It was something happened that I’ve got to try and figure out now this afternoon on the range in my swing,” Spieth said. “Hopefully it’s something small, but I’ve had tremendous control of the ball this entire week off the tee, down to the putter. So the game I thought, going into this round, I felt as good as I felt this entire year.”

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, 2017 Players Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
THE PLAYERS Championship
No practice round, no problem for Phil (70)
Day pleased with 70 despite late stumble
Top Photos: May 11, 2017
Garcia receives hero's welcome at The Players

Trending

Day after signing Rory, Adidas sells TaylorMade Golf
Watch: Hahn's caddie throws ball onto 17th green
Report: Murray fires caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo
U.S. Open local qualifying results
Watch: Bubba gets slimed ahead of Players
Spieth nearly aces the new par-4 12th at Sawgrass
Watch: Fowler aces par-3 17th in practice round
FedEx extends cup sponsorship; changes expected
Rory signs with TaylorMade, using clubs and ball
McIlroy unveils (some of the) details of his wedding
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.