Golf Central Blog

Spieth asks rules official: 'What can't I do?'

By

Nick Menta
August 11, 2017, 6:23 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jordan Spieth is no stranger to consultations with rules officials during major championships.

During his victorious final round last month at The Open, Spieth needed more than 20 minutes to play a shot at the 13th hole after taking an unplayable from the rough and then additional relief from the equipment trailers next to Royal Birkdale's driving range.

Spieth's situation wasn't nearly as dramatic Friday at Quail Hollow, but it once again evidenced a player looking to understand and use the Rules of Golf to his benefit.

After his drive at the par-5 10th came to rest on a cart path right of the fairway, Spieth called in a rules official to ask two very important questions about what he was and wasn't allowed to do if he wanted to take a drop in the surrounding pine straw.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

"How can I make a mistake here?" he asked. "Give me how I could make a mistake here. What can't I do?"

Spieth was informed that he could clear as much of the pine straw as he wanted - all the way down to the dirt - so long as he didn't move anything "growing or fixed."

So the three-time major winner dug himself a clean lie, attempted two failed drops that rolled back onto the cart path, and was then allowed to place his ball in the clearing he had just made.

Once the landscaping was over, Spieth hooked his second shot across the fairway and into the trees down the left, from where he proceeded to make a bogey-6, dropping him to 2 over on his round and 3 over for the championship.

Spieth wasn't the only big name to take some interesting relief from a cart path right of the 10th hole Friday, as Rory McIlroy charted his own course from a service road nearer the green that trafficked his ball down towards No. 11.

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, 2017 PGA Championship

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Kisner, Matsuyama lead PGA; Day two back
Spieth asks rules official: 'What can't I do?'
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 2 at Quail Hollow
Rory (72): Not the Quail Hollow of last 10 years
Kisner fights instinct, sticks to game plan at PGA

Trending

Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressure
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Daly triples final hole to ruin opening PGA round
99th PGA Championship: Wednesday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.