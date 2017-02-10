Spieth beats fog to continue hot start at AT&T

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The fog was so thick surrounding Spyglass Hill’s ninth hole Friday that Jordan Spieth could barely see the flag and the outline of the greenside bunker.

He still stuck his 8-iron approach close for one final birdie, a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead heading into the weekend at the weather-delayed AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Spieth is at 10-under 133, tied with Derek Fathauer, who still has to play Pebble Beach’s difficult ninth hole when second-round play resumes at 7:30 a.m. local time Saturday.

It’s been an encouraging start for Spieth, who opened with 69 at wind-blown Monterey Peninsula on Thursday. Now he has two rounds lined up at rain-softened Pebble, which will be gettable this weekend with light winds and – believe it or not – sunshine in the forecast.

“It’s out there, you can throw darts,” Spieth said. “So you’ve just got to keep the pedal to the metal out there.”

Spieth rolled in eight birdies Friday at Spyglass, taking advantage of what he said were the “purest” greens in the AT&T course rotation.

“I’m putting a little better than I did in my last three tournaments and that’s why we’re toward the top of the board,” Spieth said. “Striking it pretty much the same. I would like to continue to do so.”

Earlier this week, Spieth lamented his slow starts to tournaments this year, which have led to him playing catch-up on the weekend. He has still racked up three consecutive top-10s, because in six weekend rounds this year, he has only one score worse than 67.

That’s why he said his 5-foot birdie on the last was so important, because he finished with some momentum.

“For me that was a really nice exclamation point at the end to say, all right, we shot 7 under, we took it to 4 at the turn and we kept the pedal down,” he said. “Now I would like to continue that scoring average from the weekend that we have had.”