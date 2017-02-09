Golf Central Blog

Spieth confronts autograph-seeking 'scums' at Pebble

By

Will Gray
February 9, 2017, 8:17 am

RSS

Jordan Spieth has always been liberal with his time when it comes to autographs, but he doesn't have time for the professionals.

According to a USA Today report, Spieth was doling out some signatures for a few kids after a practice round Wednesday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he spotted a few familiar faces in the crowd - not casual fans, but professional brokers who turn around autographs on memorabilia for profit.

When Spieth refused to sign their items, they reportedly lashed out with some colorful language in front of the kids which led Spieth to respond to the "scums."

"I'm not appreciative of people who travel to benefit off other people's success," Spieth said. "I enjoy signing, and sign for kids whenever we get the chance. And when these guys have these items that you've already seen online and people ... our team keeps track of that kind of stuff. And these guys that just have bags of stuff to benefit from other people's success when they didn't do anything themselves.

"Go get a job instead of trying to make money off of the stuff that we have been able to do. We like to sign stuff for charity stuff or for kids, and if you ask anybody universally it's the same way."

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
U.S. hopes minor Ryder Cup tweaks yield major results
Woods in Dubai on health: 'I feel good, not great'
Alternate Shot: Better in their prime - Tiger or Jack?
Years later, Cantlay returns from injury, tragedy
Olympic course not the beacon of hope intended

Trending

Years later, Cantlay returns from injury, tragedy
USGA's Davis: Significant rules changes are coming
Begay: No 'panic' from Woods after latest WD
Begay: Tiger not panicking over Dubai WD
Social Snapshots: February 2017
IGF disqualifies amateur over contaminated meat
The Social: All one big party
Woods in Dubai on health: 'I feel good, not great'
Breed's quick fix: Foot flare tip for distance
Gulbis' caddie Sheridan battling cancer
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.