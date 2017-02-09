Spieth confronts autograph-seeking 'scums' at Pebble

Jordan Spieth has always been liberal with his time when it comes to autographs, but he doesn't have time for the professionals.

According to a USA Today report, Spieth was doling out some signatures for a few kids after a practice round Wednesday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he spotted a few familiar faces in the crowd - not casual fans, but professional brokers who turn around autographs on memorabilia for profit.

When Spieth refused to sign their items, they reportedly lashed out with some colorful language in front of the kids which led Spieth to respond to the "scums."

"I'm not appreciative of people who travel to benefit off other people's success," Spieth said. "I enjoy signing, and sign for kids whenever we get the chance. And when these guys have these items that you've already seen online and people ... our team keeps track of that kind of stuff. And these guys that just have bags of stuff to benefit from other people's success when they didn't do anything themselves.

"Go get a job instead of trying to make money off of the stuff that we have been able to do. We like to sign stuff for charity stuff or for kids, and if you ask anybody universally it's the same way."