Golf Central Blog

Spieth credits better ball-striking for hot start to 2017

By

Ryan Lavner
February 11, 2017, 9:53 pm

RSS

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth said Saturday night that he’s striking the ball better now than he did all of 2016, when he won three times worldwide.

He’s on the verge of capturing title No. 1 of 2017, after opening up a six-shot lead Saturday at Pebble Beach – all while fighting a hook with his driver and irons.

Spieth said a point of emphasis this offseason with swing coach Cameron McCormick was getting more shoulder turn on his backswing and swinging around his body.

“It’s led to a lot more solid ball-striking rounds,” Spieth said.

All 15 rounds this year have been under par, and he was fourth in strokes gained-approaches entering this week.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

On Thursday, in strong wind and heavy rain, he shot 68 and said it was the best he’s ever struck the ball in those conditions.

Now at 17-under 198, he is six shots clear of the field.  

“I’ll just try and clean something up a little on the range before the round (Sunday),” Spieth said, “but I feel strongly about the way that I’m striking it. I’ve hit the ball better this year than I probably did all of 2016.”

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Timberlake in sync with Rose, game at AT&T
Spieth hikes Pebble Beach lead to 6 with 65
Watch: Murray wants no part of TV interview
Trump plays golf with Els, Japanese PM Abe
How will Tiger know when it's over?

Trending

Tiger out of Genesis Open and Honda Classic
Langer: Trump 'apologized' for story mix-up
No ocean carry, no fairway on 18th at Pebble
Spieth confronts autograph-seeking 'scums' at Pebble
How will Tiger know when it's over?
High winds turn Pebble Beach's 7th into tiny terror
Tiger faces familiar foe: Uncertainty
Social Snapshots: February 2017
Florida man fights off 10-foot gator with putter
IGF disqualifies amateur over contaminated meat
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.