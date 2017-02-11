Spieth credits better ball-striking for hot start to 2017

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth said Saturday night that he’s striking the ball better now than he did all of 2016, when he won three times worldwide.

He’s on the verge of capturing title No. 1 of 2017, after opening up a six-shot lead Saturday at Pebble Beach – all while fighting a hook with his driver and irons.

Spieth said a point of emphasis this offseason with swing coach Cameron McCormick was getting more shoulder turn on his backswing and swinging around his body.

“It’s led to a lot more solid ball-striking rounds,” Spieth said.

All 15 rounds this year have been under par, and he was fourth in strokes gained-approaches entering this week.

On Thursday, in strong wind and heavy rain, he shot 68 and said it was the best he’s ever struck the ball in those conditions.

Now at 17-under 198, he is six shots clear of the field.

“I’ll just try and clean something up a little on the range before the round (Sunday),” Spieth said, “but I feel strongly about the way that I’m striking it. I’ve hit the ball better this year than I probably did all of 2016.”