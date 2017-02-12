Spieth cruises to four-shot win at Pebble Beach

The final day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am delivered plenty of scenery but little drama. Here's how things ended up on the Monterey Peninsula, where Jordan Spieth cruised to a four-shot win:

Leaderboard: Jordan Spieth (-19), Kelly Kraft (-15), Dustin Johnson (-14), Brandt Snedeker (-13), Jason Day (-12)

What it means: Spieth started the day with a six-shot lead, and the outcome of the tournament was never really in doubt as he birdied the second hole and made it around Pebble Beach without dropping a shot. It's his ninth career PGA Tour victory, first since last year's Dean & DeLuca Invitational and signals that Spieith is again included among any discussion of the hottest players in the world.

Round of the day: Gary Woodland made a big move Sunday after carding 10 birdies on one of the most scenic courses in the world. Woodland notched seven birdies in a 10-hole stretch from Nos. 5-14, then added two more over his final three holes. It led to a 7-under 65 and allowed Woodland to jump into a tie for fifth, his third top-6 finish of the young season.

Best of the rest: Kraft won the U.S. Amateur at Erin Hills in 2011, and he recorded his best career PGA Tour finish after a 5-under 67 in the final round. Kraft had five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine, including four in a row on Nos. 3-6, before finishing his round with seven straight pars to seal runner-up honors.

Biggest disappointment: Snedeker appeared ready to put some heat on Spieth, but for the second time in the last three weeks he failed to muster a back-nine charge. Snedeker birdied three of his first six holes but dropped a shot on No. 9 and then closed with nine straight pars to shoot a 2-under 70 that left him alone in fourth.

Shot of the day: Nursing a three-shot lead with two to play, Spieth played safe to the middle of the green on No. 17 but managed to roll in yet another lengthy putt, this one from 29 feet to effectively seal the victory.