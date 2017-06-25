Golf Central Blog

Spieth expects 'crap' from Berger over 'lucky' win

By

Rex Hoggard
June 25, 2017, 9:33 pm

CROMWELL, Conn. – Not all playoffs are created equal.

The 2013 Wyndham Championship, for example, when Patrick Reed beat Jordan Spieth on the second playoff hole still gnaws at the runner-up.

“The one that Patrick beat me on was just bogus though,” Spieth said on Sunday at the Travelers Championship. “He hit it out of bounds and the ball came back in. I'm still upset about that one, but it created excitement in each playoff.”

How Sunday’s playoff at TPC River Highlands is remembered is similarly a matter of personal perspective.

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

For Spieth, who finished at 12 under when he scrambled for par at the 72nd hole from a greenside bunker, his hole-out for birdie in extra frames from the same bunker adjacent to the 18th hole will likely leave a similar impression on Daniel Berger, who he beat.

“It was certainly lucky,” Spieth conceded of his unlikely birdie in the playoff. “[Berger] will give me crap about the break off the tee and the bunker shot going forward. I fully expect it and fully deserve it. I guess I won it in style, but didn't win it the proper way for competing against a buddy.”

It was Spieth’s fourth playoff victory on the PGA Tour in six attempts.

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

