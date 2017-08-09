Spieth feels no pressure to be youngest Slam winner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The biggest storyline this week at the PGA Championship, you may have heard, is Jordan Spieth’s attempt to become the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam.

But Spieth insisted Wednesday that the record – the 24-year-old would be about six months younger than Tiger Woods' when he completed the Slam – isn’t that big of a deal to him.

“It’s not a burning desire to have to be the youngest to do something,” he said.

If healthy and in form, Spieth said that he’ll have probably another two decades to try and capture the fourth and final major. He acknowledged that the longer he goes without a PGA title, the more pressure he’ll feel, but he isn’t burdened by the weight of expectations this week at Quail Hollow.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

“Expectations, I don’t really feel any,” he said. “This is a chance to complete the career Grand Slam. I’m here, so I’m going to go ahead and try. But I believe I’m going to have plenty of chances, and I’m young enough to believe in my abilities that it will happen at some point.

“Do I have to be the youngest? No, I don’t feel that kind of pressure. Would it be really cool? Absolutely.”

Spieth said he feels the same this week as when he arrived at Chambers Bay after winning the Masters in 2015.

“I’m about as free and relaxed at a major that I’ve ever felt,” he said.