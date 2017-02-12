Spieth gets revenge, win over buddy Kraft at AT&T

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Kelly Kraft beat Jordan Spieth at Pebble Beach, but not when it mattered most.

Kraft teamed up with Kevin Tway to win a match Tuesday against Spieth and Beau Hossler.

“But he got the best of me this weekend,” Kraft said with a smile.

Spieth beat Kraft, a frequent practice partner in Dallas, by four shots to win the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, but it was an important week for the former U.S. Amateur champion.

Playing out of the Web.com Tour category, Kraft needs good results to solidify his schedule going forward. After a Saturday 66, he was 4 under for his first six holes in the final round before his putter cooled. The 67 was still enough for solo second, and just his second top-10 finish on Tour in 41 career starts.

“It kind of frees me up a little bit to play good the rest of the year and not really worry about what tournaments I’ll get into,” Kraft said.