Golf Central Blog

Spieth to Greller after eagle: Get that ball

By

Jay Coffin
July 24, 2017, 8:59 am

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – Hey Jordan, about that eagle celebration Sunday on the par-5 15th hole during the final round of The Open.

What was it exactly?

It wasn’t overboard. It wasn’t obnoxious. It was…pointing your finger at your caddie?

The Open: Full-field scores | Live blog: Day 4 | Full coverage

“I told him to pick the ball up out of the hole,” Spieth said. “It was kind of like an old-school move, when the caddies used to get it out of the hole when guys holed a chip.

“When you’re here, the TVs are always playing old Open Championships and especially at that venue. I don’t know, I saw it, and for whatever reason, I didn’t really know what I was doing at that point.

“If I could redo it, I would have done a big fist pump in celebration. I don’t think I enjoyed that eagle as much as I should have. But I looked over at Michael (Greller) and he was in shock too and I just said, ‘Pick that ball up out of the hole.’”

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, Michael Greller, 2017 Open Championship

Coffin, editor since 2008, is in charge of all of the website's content and editorial direction.

Read Bio |
@JayCoffinGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Weight of Masters meltdown finally lifted
Spieth silences his doubters – including himself
Spieth wins Open, captures third leg of grand slam
Highlights: Spieth's wild close to win The Open
Take it, it's yours: Spieth awarded the claret jug

Trending

Golf Channel App
Spieth loses cool: 'That's just crap man'
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
Lexi mocks LPGA attire policy with Instagram pic
Highlights: Spieth's wild close to win The Open
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Grace's caddie played it perfectly with history on the line
Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.