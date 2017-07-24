Spieth to Greller after eagle: Get that ball

SOUTHPORT, England – Hey Jordan, about that eagle celebration Sunday on the par-5 15th hole during the final round of The Open.

What was it exactly?

It wasn’t overboard. It wasn’t obnoxious. It was…pointing your finger at your caddie?

“I told him to pick the ball up out of the hole,” Spieth said. “It was kind of like an old-school move, when the caddies used to get it out of the hole when guys holed a chip.

“When you’re here, the TVs are always playing old Open Championships and especially at that venue. I don’t know, I saw it, and for whatever reason, I didn’t really know what I was doing at that point.

“If I could redo it, I would have done a big fist pump in celebration. I don’t think I enjoyed that eagle as much as I should have. But I looked over at Michael (Greller) and he was in shock too and I just said, ‘Pick that ball up out of the hole.’”