Spieth, McIlroy installed as co-favorites for PGA

By

Will Gray
July 24, 2017, 9:47 am

With The Open now decided, the focus will quickly shift to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy have been installed as betting co-favorites.

Spieth has won each of his last two starts, including a dramatic victory Sunday at Royal Birkdale. In his lone appearance at Quail Hollow, he tied for 32nd at the 2013 Wells Fargo Championship.

He is listed at 8/1 at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, as is McIlroy, who has feasted on Quail Hollow. He has finished T-10 or better six times in seven starts with two victories, including his first career PGA Tour title in 2010 and another win in 2015 when he shot a course-record 61 in the third round.

Here is a look at the betting odds for several other notable players, with the PGA Championship just three weeks away:

8/1: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

10/1: Dustin Johnson

15/1: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler

20/1: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

25/1: Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

30/1: Adam Scott, Justin Thomas

40/1: Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood

50/1: Alex Noren, Paul Casey, Branden Grace, Thomas Pieters

60/1: Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen

80/1: Brandt Snedeker, Marc Leishman, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Martin Kaymer, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner, Zach Johnson

100/1: Jimmy Walker, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry, J.B. Holmes, Brian Harman, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, 2017 PGA Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

