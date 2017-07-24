Spieth, McIlroy installed as co-favorites for PGA

With The Open now decided, the focus will quickly shift to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy have been installed as betting co-favorites.

Spieth has won each of his last two starts, including a dramatic victory Sunday at Royal Birkdale. In his lone appearance at Quail Hollow, he tied for 32nd at the 2013 Wells Fargo Championship.

He is listed at 8/1 at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, as is McIlroy, who has feasted on Quail Hollow. He has finished T-10 or better six times in seven starts with two victories, including his first career PGA Tour title in 2010 and another win in 2015 when he shot a course-record 61 in the third round.

Here is a look at the betting odds for several other notable players, with the PGA Championship just three weeks away:

8/1: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

10/1: Dustin Johnson

15/1: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler

20/1: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

25/1: Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

30/1: Adam Scott, Justin Thomas

40/1: Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood

50/1: Alex Noren, Paul Casey, Branden Grace, Thomas Pieters

60/1: Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen

80/1: Brandt Snedeker, Marc Leishman, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Martin Kaymer, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner, Zach Johnson

100/1: Jimmy Walker, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry, J.B. Holmes, Brian Harman, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton