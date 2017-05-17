Spieth, Mickelson added to stacked Memorial field

Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson both formally committed to the Memorial Tournament Wednesday, adding further starpower to what will be one of the strongest fields this year outside the majors and WGCs.

Spieth is in the field this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and his commitment means a stretch of four events in a row that also includes next week's Dean & DeLuca Invitational. Spieth has teed it up at Muirfield Village Golf Club each of the last four years, highlighted by a T-3 finish during his torrid summer of 2015.

Mickelson has made 16 prior Memorial appearances, with his best finish being a tie for fourth in 2006. Mickelson also committed to Colonial and the FedEx St. Jude Classic this week, meaning Erin Hills will conclude a run of four straight starts as he looks for the final leg of the career Grand Slam.

Joining Spieth and Mickelson will be 2013 Memorial champ Matt Kuchar, and they have been added to a field that now includes nine of the top 12 players in the world rankings. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are all expected in Columbus, Ohio next month.

The Memorial will be held June 1-4. Last year William McGirt defeated Jon Curran in a playoff for his first career PGA Tour victory.