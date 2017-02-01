Spieth one-upped by caddie, Greller, at 16

The old adage, show up, shut up, and keep up, doesn't apply to Jordan Spieth's caddie Michael Greller.

Normally Spieth hits the shots and holds the trophies, so he gets the spotlight.

But Greller got his chance on Wednesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and he took full advantage.

Spieth offered his caddie a shot at the famed 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. Pro-am partner Michael Phelps got the thousands packed into the stadium fired up, and Greller went pin-seeking.

"He said it was the greatest shot he's ever hit in his life," Spieth said after the round. "He's had a lot of rough moments when it comes to famous par 3s, and he stuck one on 17 in Sawgrass and now he hit one to 6 feet here with Michael Phelps on the MC. So really cool experience, I was happy for him. A lot of times I'm rooting for a funny story, but that time I was full-fledged, you know, really praying that one hit the green."

How happy was Greller with the result?

"I was there his wedding night, and maybe the Masters, or the U.S. Open, Tour Championship," Spieth said. "But it was up there, maybe his fifth on the happiest I have ever seen him in his life."

Not only did Spieth get shown up by his employee, he also lost his golf ball.

"I needed a ball on the next tee box. He was digging in the bag. I'm like 'Michael, what happened to that one you just hit?' He goes, 'No, I'm keeping that one and [Phelps] is signing it.'"