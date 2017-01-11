Spieth open to expanding guest list for #SB2K17

HONOLULU – Early in any season, top players are typically inundated with questions about future events, most notably the Masters.

But after last year’s #SB2K16 – the spring break extravaganza in the Bahamas that included Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Smylie Kaufman – it seems the game’s best are focused on more than just Augusta National and the year’s first major.

“There's talks of where it will be, how many will be involved. Some big names being mentioned. But we'll see who makes the cut,” Spieth said on Tuesday at the Sony Open. “We are not limiting the field to four.”

On Wednesday, Thomas – who won last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions – was even more aloof regarding #SB2K17.

“We don't even know when we're going or if we can go just because of all four of our schedules matching up,” he said. “We just got lucky last year and I don't know if we're going to be able to do it every year. I guess we'll wait and see. Who knows, may be going next week. You never know.”

As for who could be added to the #SB2K17 dance card, Rory McIlroy was offered an invitation last year to Baker’s Bay but had a scheduling conflict. After last year’s trip went viral, the Northern Irishman tweeted, “After seeing all these Snapchats over the last few days, Maybe I should have taken [Fowler] up on the invite.”

In April, even Gary Player tweeted he would be open to an invite: