Spieth: Open success can be luck of the draw

SOUTHPORT, England – Jordan Spieth believes The Open may be the easiest major championship to win but it’s not even remotely for reasons one may think.

Spieth thinks the draw almost always eliminates half the field, meaning that if a player is on the proper side of it and plays in the better conditions he will only have to beat roughly 75 players to capture the claret jug.

“I’m not saying it’s easy based on competition or anything like that, I’m strictly saying that because a lot of the time some of the field is thrown out and you’re actually playing against a smaller field, your percentage goes up,” he said Tuesday at Royal Birkdale.

“Most of the time there’s at least a group that gets the worst weather. And it’s almost impossible to win in that circumstance at an Open Championship. So nothing you can do about that other than keep your head down, play as well as you can, and see what happens after two days.”

This is Spieth’s fifth Open Championship and he was on the favorable side of the draw in his first appearance at Muirfield in 2013. Last year, at Royal Troon, Spieth played in the worst conditions of the week that resulted in a second-round 75 and a 30th-place finish.

“It’s very frustrating, especially when you feel like you’re in form and it really makes that much of a difference, because it’s that much harder,” he said.

“If it’s an afternoon round and the other side has already played the morning, that’s when it’s tough. Because you’re like ‘I can’t shoot these scores. It’s not possible.’ And that’s frustrating when you think you can play your best and it doesn’t happen.

“But it’s the nature of it, and I plan on playing 30 of these, and I guarantee you it will end up being 15 and 15 at the end of the day.”