Spieth remains world No. 6 despite Pebble win

A convincing victory at Pebble Beach did nothing to boost Jordan Spieth's standing in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Spieth earned his ninth career PGA Tour victory Sunday, a four-shot romp that was barely in doubt over the weekend. But he did not move up in the OWGR despite the victory, still stuck at No. 6 behind Hideki Matsuyama who won the week prior. The only change among the world's top 10 came from Dustin Johnson, whose third-place showing at Pebble Beach was enough to supplant an idle Henrik Stenson at No. 3.

Kelly Kraft, who finished second to Spieth on the Monterey Peninsula, moved up 220 spots to No. 171 in the world while Fabrizio Zanotti's victory in Malaysia allowed the Paraguayan to crack the top 100 at No. 86, a jump of 101 spots.

While Danny Willett couldn't keep pace with Zanotti in Malaysia, a T-5 finish still vaulted the reigning Masters champ to No. 13 in the world, past Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson. Brandt Snedeker went from No. 27 to No. 24 with his fourth-place finish at Pebble, while Jon Rahm jumped another five spots to a career-best No. 37 after finishing T-5.

Jason Day remains on top of the rankings for another week, with Rory McIlroy, Johnson, Stenson, Matsuyama and Spieth behind him. Adam Scott stands at No. 7, with Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed rounding out the top 10.

After announcing his withdrawal from two upcoming events, Tiger Woods fell 19 spots to No. 693 in the latest rankings.