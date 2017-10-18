Golf Central Blog

Spieth sends Open 3-iron back to Royal Birkdale

Will Gray
October 18, 2017, 12:15 pm

A piece of memorabilia from The Open has made its return to Royal Birkdale.

Jordan Spieth had several memorable shots en route to lifting the claret jug this summer, but none received more attention than the 3-iron he struck from the driving range on the 13th hole during the final round. Spieth's drive had sailed onto a hill, and after several minutes of search and deliberation, he ended up taking an unplayable and dropping on the range which was, in fact, in bounds.

The subsequent shot got him back in play, and he was able to save bogey, which sparked a torrid close that allowed him to race past Matt Kuchar to win golf's oldest major for the first time.

On Wednesday, the club in Southport, England tweeted a picture of the 3-iron, which Spieth had autographed and returned to the course:

It will now join a group of other mementos in the clubhouse of the course where Peter Thomson, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Ian Baker-Finch and Mark O Meara also won The Open.

Jordan Spieth, The Open, Royal Birkdale

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

