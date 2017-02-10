Spieth shares Pebble lead as play halted again

Jordan Spieth is at it again. With top-10 finishes in each of his four previous starts this season, the world's sixth-ranked player appears headed for the same sort of result in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On Friday, Spieth played the final two holes of a 68, then put up a 65 for his second round. Overall, here's how things stand going into the weekend in what some of us still call Bing's Clambake:

Leaderboard: Jordan Spieth (-10), Derek Fathauer (-10), Jason Day (-9), Patrick Reed (-7), Seung-Yul Noh (-7)

What it means: Spieth cut back on his winter travel schedule, taking tournaments in Singapore and Abu Dhabi off his dance card. "I just wanted an offseason," he said. "I needed some time off." It seems to have worked. He finished T-6 at the Hero World Challenge in December, recorded two third-place finishes in Hawaii and finished T-9 in the Phoenix Open. On Friday he finished off a 68 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club before shifting to Spyglass Hill, the course most insulated from the elements, and posting a 65.

Round of the day: Spieth's 65 was the day's low round by two shots. Starting on the back nine, he had made seven birdies and no bogeys through 16 holes, but he bogeyed No. 8 (his 17th), then got the stroke back with a closing birdie. Special recognition goes to Fathauer, who needs only a par on Pebble Beach's ninth hole to shoot a 64.

Best of the rest: Jon Rahm, James Hahn and Steven Alker all shot 67. For purposes of this category, we'll discuss Hahn and Alker, as we have other plans for Rahm. Playing Spyglass Hill, Hahn birdied the last four holes of the front nine, then added circles on the 11th and 16th. He would be in this category by himself had he not bogeyed his final hole. As for Alker, he played Pebble Beach, starting on the back nine, and was bogey-free with five birdies.

Biggest disappointment: Rahm, at Pebble Beach. How are you a disappointment when you shoot a 67? When that 67 is constructed this way: Out in 30, including six straight birdies (Nos. 2-7), but in in 37, with not a single birdie and one bogey.

Shot of the day: This shot by Shoeless Jim Furyk.

Main storyline heading into the weekend: Play was suspended because of fog, and only 33 players have completed two rounds. So there's lots of catching up to do. Otherwise, most eyes will be on Spieth, but world No. 1 Jason Day is just one stroke back.