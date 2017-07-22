Golf Central Blog

Spieth soaks in walk up 18 before closing birdie

By

Jay Coffin
July 22, 2017, 3:40 pm

SOUTHPORT, England – Under normal circumstances, while approaching the 18th green during a round, Jordan Spieth is trying to get a feel for what his putt will do.

Saturday was different though. As Spieth reached for his greens book, he realized that this wasn’t just any other round. This was The Open ... at Royal Birkdale ... and he was leading.

A couple seconds later, playing partner Matt Kuchar walked over to Spieth and said, “this is a pretty cool moment, let’s soak this in.”

So they did, together.

“Everyone is giving us an ovation and it’s a time to appreciate that, enjoy the walk, but also to say ‘thank you’ for the support that these crowds give,” Spieth said. “I think these crowds are second to none. They’re the most educated golf fans.

“That 18th hole walk is a really, really special thing to do, whether it’s Monday in a practice round or it’s Saturday or Sunday afternoon.”

Five minutes later, Spieth drained a 15-footer for birdie to shoot 65 and take a three-shot lead into the final round.

Coffin, editor since 2008, is in charge of all of the website's content and editorial direction.

@JayCoffinGC

