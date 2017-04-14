Golf Central Blog

Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field

By

Ryan Lavner
April 14, 2017, 10:51 am

The Zurich Classic received another big boost Friday when Jordan Spieth committed to partner with Ryan Palmer.

The PGA Tour’s New Orleans stop, which typically struggles to attract a strong field, now features seven of the top 10 players in the world. The 72-hole event switched to a two-man competition with foursomes and fourball rounds. It’s the first team event on Tour since 1981.  

Joining Spieth in the OWGR top 10 are Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

Spieth missed the cut in his only appearance at TPC Louisiana, in 2013.

The Zurich field will have 80 teams, which will then be cut to the low 35 teams after 36 holes. The event will have official prize money but not world-ranking points. 

Other teams include: Day-Fowler; Stenson-Rose; Thomas-Bud Cauley; Bubba Watson-J.B. Holmes; Hideki Matsuyama-Hideto Tanihara; Patrick Reed-Patrick Cantlay; Daniel Berger-Thomas Pieters.

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

@RyanLavnerGC



