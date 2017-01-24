Spieth, Thomas join Tour's player advisory council

The PGA Tour announced this year’s player advisory council, the 16-member panel that assists the policy board in the administration of the circuit, with some interesting additions.

Jordan Spieth, the world’s fifth-ranked player and eight-time Tour winner, will make his debut on the PAC, joining fellow first-timer Justin Thomas, a two-time winner this season, Steve Stricker and Paul Casey on the council.

The PAC’s first meeting is Tuesday at the Farmers Insurance Open, in conjunction with the year’s first player meeting with new commissioner Jay Monahan.

Roberto Castro, Ben Crane, Andres Gonzales, James Hahn, J.J. Henry, Billy Hurley III, Matt Kuchar, Geoff Ogilvy, Rod Pampling, Harold Varner III, Johnson Wagner and Tim Wilkinson were also named to the PAC.

Kuchar, Wagner and Castro were selected to run for PAC chairman by the four policy board player directors. This year’s chairman will ascend to the policy board in 2018 for a three-year term, replacing Jason Bohn.

The four current player directors are Bohn, Charley Hoffman, Davis Love III and Kevin Streelman.