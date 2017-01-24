Golf Central Blog

Spieth, Thomas join Tour's player advisory council

By

Rex Hoggard
January 24, 2017, 3:19 pm

RSS

The PGA Tour announced this year’s player advisory council, the 16-member panel that assists the policy board in the administration of the circuit, with some interesting additions.

Jordan Spieth, the world’s fifth-ranked player and eight-time Tour winner, will make his debut on the PAC, joining fellow first-timer Justin Thomas, a two-time winner this season, Steve Stricker and Paul Casey on the council.

The PAC’s first meeting is Tuesday at the Farmers Insurance Open, in conjunction with the year’s first player meeting with new commissioner Jay Monahan.

Roberto Castro, Ben Crane, Andres Gonzales, James Hahn, J.J. Henry, Billy Hurley III, Matt Kuchar, Geoff Ogilvy, Rod Pampling, Harold Varner III, Johnson Wagner and Tim Wilkinson were also named to the PAC.

Kuchar, Wagner and Castro were selected to run for PAC chairman by the four policy board player directors. This year’s chairman will ascend to the policy board in 2018 for a three-year term, replacing Jason Bohn.

The four current player directors are Bohn, Charley Hoffman, Davis Love III and Kevin Streelman.

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
The Social: Tiger, Trump and Twitter
Woods grouped with Day, DJ in Farmers
Woods ready to go: 'I've sat out long enough'
Social Snapshots: January 2017
USGA, R&A considering significant rules changes

Trending

Eason makes Web.com Tour-record decuple-bogey 15
After Further Review: Why did Woods choose Torrey?
Watch: Am wins car with surprise ace at CareerBuilder
Top Photos of the Week: Jan. 22, 2017
Woods ready to go: 'I've sat out long enough'
Swafford wins CareerBuilder for first Tour title
Tiger ditched 3-wood he found in shed at Hero
Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'
USGA, R&A considering significant rules changes
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.